State Basketball Brackets Set, Games Tip on Tuesday

Conference basketball tournaments are now over, which means that area teams are preparing for the state playoffs.

Round one of the playoffs will tip off Tuesday evening. In Boys action, 10 seed Smoky Mountain (9-11) will be playing host to 24 seed Randleman (13-7). 9 seed Cherokee (15-5) will be playing host to 20 seed Union Academy (13-7). 2 seed Swain County (19-1) will host 32 East Surry (9-11). Highlands grabbed an 8 seed and will be at home against 21 seed Pine Lake Prep (12-8).

On the Girls’ side, Franklin (17-3) will be at home, taking on 23 seed, Surry Central (12-8). 1 seed Smoky Mountain (20-0) will be hosting 32 seeded Bandys (8-12). Cherokee (20-0) locked up a 1 seed and will host 31 seed Union Academy. 28 seed Swain County (10-10) will hit the road to take on 4 seed South Davidson (19-1).