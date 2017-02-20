Town Expected to Vote on Bike Walk Plan in March

After taking several weeks to review the proposed Bike Walk Plan, the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen is expected to vote on the comprehensive bicycle and pedestrian master plan at their upcoming March meeting. The town worked closely with J.M. Teague Engineering & Planning to come up with a master plan to make Franklin more bicycle and pedestrian friendly. The project was funded with a grant of $36,000 from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The 174-page final draft was presented to the town board at their February meeting by J.M. Teague planner Kristy Carter. Carter presented the final draft which includes information gathered from the community through public sessions and surveys. The engineering company worked closely with the steering committee to prioritize projects in the master plan based on input from the community. The plan establishes priorities for facility improvements, highlights high-priority projects and those that provide unique opportunities, addresses bicycle and pedestrian safety, and provides policy recommendations to help sustain improvements in bicycle and pedestrian conditions.

The total project is estimated to cost $10 million however the master plan includes multiple projects which will be completed over many years utilizing local funds as well as potential grant and state funds. The final draft features 22 short and long term projects prioritized though a ranking system combining existing plans, data and analysis, policy direction from various partners, significant public input, surveys and dedicated involvement by bicycle and pedestrian advocates who continue to work with the local government and NCDOT to make sound transportation decisions that are inclusive of all modes of transportation. The master plan includes smaller projects the town could feasibly complete on their own, projects that would involve coordinating efforts with the county, as well as large scale projects involving NCDOT plans.

The top recommendation of the plan is the development of the Southwest Loop Trail, a multiuse path for both bicyclists and pedestrians separate from vehicle traffic. The 3.7-mile trail would run from Memorial Park to Old Murphy Road over to Westgate Plaza and back to Memorial Park by way of the Georgia Road. The completion of this loop would connect nearly every destination in southwest Franklin and link downtown to suburban retail.

This loop would serve many commercial, industrial, retail and residential destinations, connecting them to town and also serve a recreation function. The estimated cost of this project is $4 million and could possibly be developed with coordination with the NCDOT existing plan which includes improvements to sections along trails routes along the Georgia Road. This project would likely require construction in phases due to cost and right-of-way acquisitions.

The second priority identified addresses concerns about the intersection of Palmer Street and Porter Street, the closest intersection to downtown. The project would cover an area of 800 linear feet and would include improvements to the sidewalk to fill in gaps and make connections. Pedestrian signals would be added to the existing traffic signal, along with crosswalks and accessible ramps. The total cost of this project is $125,000 and would make significant improvements to an area that is currently hazardous to pedestrians.

Work on sidewalks on the Highlands Road ranked third and fourth in the final ranking. The Highlands Road Sidewalk Extension, estimated to cost $550,000, ranked third and would extend the sidewalk on the west side of the road to allow pedestrians to access the many businesses on the Highlands Road. The one mile project would allow two neighborhoods to take advantage of walkability to town. The fourth project is the construction of a sidewalk covering 750 linear feet on the east side of the Highlands Road from Crane Circle to First Avenue. The project is estimated to cost $90,000 and would connect an isolated 2,300-foot long section of existing sidewalk to the town network, providing access to many businesses and a few residences.

The fifth top priority project is the Georgia Road sidewalk estimated to cost $540,000. The project would extend the sidewalk along both sides of the Georgia Road from Golfview Drive to Belden Circle and would connect the US 23-441 southern corridor with downtown, adding safe pedestrian paths along this wide road. The 5,700-linear foot project could possibly be incorporated with the NCDOT project to improve vehicular access on the Georgia Road.

The final top 10 projects include the East Main Street Sidewalks (Rogers Road – River), the East Franklin Sidewalk Loop, Georgia Road Bicycle Lanes, the Crawford Branch Greenway and the Downtown to SW Loop Connector Trail.

The complete final draft of the Franklin Bike and Walk Plan can be viewed on the Town’s website under the “For Residents” and “Current Project” tabs or by visiting www.franklinnc.com/pdf/projects/BikeWalk-Franklin-Final-20170126.pdf.