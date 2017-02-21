Commissioners Hear Presentations on Drug Problem in Macon County

At this month’s meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, commissioners heard from several community members during the public comment period about the widespread drug problem in Macon County.

Carol Anne Elliott spoke first to commissioners sharing the success of the “movement” her and another community member, Michelle Rogers, have started in response to the death of her friends’ daughter. The movement known as “Prayers Against Drugs” began as a small effort with a prayer gathering at the beginning of the month on the courthouse square.

The first gathering was well attended with over a 150 in attendance. According to Elliott, while the response has been amazing, it also indicates there is a tremendous need in the community for information and resources. In an effort to do their part in the local fight against drugs, the group will continue to gather the first Friday of every month on the courthouse square to pray for an end to drug abuse and for the families and victims affected by drug abuse in Macon County. In addition, the group has a Facebook page Prayers Against Drugs Franklin, NC to provide information and support.

Elliott told commissioners they are hoping soon to get counties in the surrounding area involved in the movement and have a more widespread effort to start conquering this epidemic. She also urged the board that action is needed to fight this battle requesting their support in the effort.

“What you are doing tonight is the most important thing,” said Commissioner Ronnie Beale. “The stigma is what we have been fighting for years; we have things in place in Macon County that other areas don’t have such as the support meetings and the walk-in clinic, but the stigma is what holds it back.”

“When this disease is treated just like cancer, not a cold, then we will know that we are making progress,” he added.

Stephanie Almeida, whose fight against drug abuse started with the death of her brother due to an overdose, has 20 years’ experience fighting the opioid epidemic. Almeida is the director of Full Circle Recovery Center which was started in 2012 and offers services for the victims and family of drug abuse. The center located at 3261 Georgia Road offers such services as DWI assessments, ADETS and DWI groups, opiate treatment, free syringe exchange service, free HIV/HCV testing and free overdose reversal kits.

Full Circle Recovery Center also offers a free family support group Learn to Cope NC every Tuesday night from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In addition, the center host the Macon Overdose Prevent Coalition (MOPC) every third Tuesday of the month from 3:00 pm. to 5:00 p.m.

Almeida told commissioners that there are a lot of young people using IV drugs in the community who don’t have any place to go whether it’s because they need a place to live, need treatment or other services. In addition, she spoke of the significant problems in the county with the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C and STD’s all associated with the widespread drug problem in the county.

Local resident Jan Stanfield shared her own personal story of the loss of her son, Stephen, to a drug overdose. While sharing the story of how she lost her son to opioids, Stanfield made an emotional appeal to commissioners to become involved in the needs of the community.

“As our elected officials, I think it is imperative that you know the stories that are impacting the lives of your constituents, and if people aren’t telling you their stories, I hope you are seeking them out, so you can go and address the issues that are important to them and effectively lead us to solutions.”

“I hope my son’s story will inform you, move you, and engage you to lead us in the work necessary to lead us through in the work of this public health crisis, this impending storm,” she added. “The problem cannot be solved until we look at the cold hard truth.”

Stanfield’s story can be viewed on the county recording of the February meeting of the commissioners at maconnc.org under the “Your Government” tab.