Community Table Preps for Blue Plate Special

Wednesday, the Community Table of Jackson County will be holding their monthly Blue Plate Special.

This month, the meal will be sponsored by O’Malley’s Sports Bar and Grill and will have a choice of lasagna on the menu, along with wings, salad, and a brownie.

The fundraiser will be taking place at the Community Table, next to the Sylva Pool. Minimum donation is $7. You can place your order by calling the Community Table at 586-6782.

All of the money raised will go to the Community Table.