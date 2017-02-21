Macon County Schools Releases Kindergarten Registration Dates

As this school year begins to wind down, many parents are preparing for their children to start Kindergarten next year.

Macon County Schools has released the dates for Kindergarten registration for all of the area schools:

Cartoogechaye Elementary School-Friday, April 28 @ 9:00

East Franklin Elementary School-Friday, April 28 @ 9:30

Highlands School- Tuesday, March 14 @ 10:00

Iotla Valley Elementary School- Wednesday, April 19 @ 8:30

Nantahala School-Friday, May 5 from 12:00-3:00

South Macon Elementary School-Friday, April 21 @ 9:15