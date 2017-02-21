Spikes Found in Sylva Park, Police Department Offers Reward for Information

The Sylva Police Department is looking for information about spikes that were found in Pinnacle Park.

According to Detective Doug Farmer, the first report of the spikes came through earlier in the month, and another was reported on Sunday “There was a runner and then a walker that was on the trail that stepped on those. The runner actually got the spike into his foot and had to go for treatment, the gentleman that was walking, the spike ended up just sticking through his shoe.”

Detective Farmer says that after those reports, the PD went to the trail and found some more spikes, which then prompted them to close the trail and do a thorough search, “Yesterday (Monday), we went in and blew leaves off all the root systems and searched the area really well. We did a hand and eye search, then did a search with metal detectors as well. We retrieved probably 40-60 spikes that were stuck in the trail.”

The Sylva PD has issued a reward for any information that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible, “Currently there is a $1,000 reward offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the subject or subjects responsible. We would definitely like to catch these people.”

If you have any information on the case, you should call the Sylva Police Department at 586-2916.