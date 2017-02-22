Basketball Results from First Round

Tuesday night marked the beginning of the state basketball playoffs, for the area teams that won, they will be playing in the second round on Thursday evening.

In boy’s action:

Cherokee beat Union Academy 80-67. The Braves will now travel to West Montgomery

Smoky Mountain fell to Randlemen, 70-45

Swain County was able to beat East Surry, 86-81. The Maroon Devils will now take on Albermarle.

Highlands fell to Pine Lake Prep, 73-56.

On the girl’s Side:

Franklin was able to get a 67-54 victory over Surry Central. The Lady Panthers will now travel to take on Monroe.

Cherokee dominated Union Academy, coming out with a 71-25 victory. Up next, the Lady Braves will play host to Mitchell.

Smoky Mountain was impressive in their 67-35 victory over Bandys. Next, the Lady Mustangs will take on East Rutherford.

Swain County lost to South Davidson, 61-46