Commissioners Approve Money for Teacher Bonuses

At the recent regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, county officials voted unanimously to allocate the Macon County School System the funds necessary to replenish their general fund for the paid two-percent teacher supplements. After a motion by Commissioner Gary Shields followed by a second by Commissioner Ronnie Beale, the board voted to appropriate $23,415 to the Macon County School System for the bonuses from the county’s fund balance. This appropriation is a one-time expenditure for teacher supplements from the county to the school system.

In last year’s budget, the school requested $439,796 for the teacher supplements; however, the school system only received $430,621 in the budget. This difference in the funding for the supplements coupled with higher than expected teachers’ raises mandated by the state created a shortfall.

According to Macon County School Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin, the school system paid for the difference in the funding for the supplements out of the school district’s general fund and made the request to the county to reimburse that money to the school district.

County Manager Derek Roland explained the reason for the shortfall in the funding. Roland told the board based on history as well as the uncertainty of the state, the county decided to budget the lower figure for the supplements.

Roland explained to the board that since 2010, the amount used for the supplements has never exceeded the $430,621 and there have actually been surpluses in several years. However, this year when the state passed their budget the number of raises for teachers far exceeded even what the school system had budgeted for the supplements creating a significant shortfall in the funding for the supplements.

“To give you a little history, the supplemental amount of $430,621 has never been exceeded, as a matter of fact, there have been surpluses in some years,” said Roland.

Roland stated in fiscal years 2013, 2014 and 2015 there have been surpluses. Commissioner Paul Higdon then questioned whether the county received the money back from the school board during those surplus years.

“We did not get the money back,” said Roland. “The school board used the excess money in those years where there were surpluses to help fund principal and assistant principal supplements as well as purchase items needed for their staff.”

“My view is that we give the school board a set amount,” said Higdon. “We need to have a discussion on this teacher supplement; this was instituted by board action at some point. As the state keeps raising salaries how far do we keep bumping up that teacher supplement? I think we to need to work on a flat figure, good year, bad year. That way we will know what’s required in the budget each year.”