Thursday’s Health Fair the First of “Passport to Wellness” Events at Angel

Angel Medical Center wants everyone to be healthier, and one part of that includes knowing some important numbers.

To that end, the hospital is putting on a health fair, where everyone can find out more, all for free, according to Bonnie Peggs, with Angel, “It’s going to be a great event for the community and it’s all free. There’s going to be blood pressure checks and glucose checks. High blood pressure and Diabetes are two of the most undiagnosed symptoms in the country. Not just in Franklin, but in the country, so it’s a great way to come and have that checked.”

Bonnie Peggs with Angel says that there is a new program this year, called passport to wellness which starts with the health fair, and will continue with events through the year “Each time you (come to an event) you get a passport that will be stamped and you will get a raffle ticket. When we finish the series in December, we will have a drawing. So the more events you come to, the more tickets you will have.”

The health fair is free and open to the public and will be taking place Thursday afternoon in the AMC Dining room from 4-6 in the afternoon.