Carpenter Building Renovation Project Delayed

County Manager Derek Roland informed the Macon County Board of Commissioners at their recent monthly meeting due to a change in the bid process there will be necessary delay in the renovation project of the Robert C. Carpenter Building. The new expected completion date for the project will now be up to four weeks from the original projected finish date of June 1.

After receiving informal bids on five areas of the project – electric, plumbing, doors & windows, gym floor replacement and general contractor added to the expenses already occurred for demolition as well as projected in-house expenses for the county, the estimated cost of the project exceeds the $500,000 threshold required by North Carolina statute for the informal bid process. The total estimated cost of the project ranges from $618,000 to over $650,000, higher than originally expected requiring the county to put the project out for formal bids. The figures also include a five percent contingency fund for the project.

“As bid documents will have to be redrafted, and we have to cast a broader net as is required of the formal bid process, there will be a three to four-month delay in the projected opening of the building,” said Roland.

The county will also need extra time to advertise the project for formal bids. After receiving the formal bids, the county will have to vote to accept any qualified bids at their March regular meeting to move forward on the five areas of the project.

To move forward in the bid process, commissioners voted to reject all informal bids and place all five areas out for formal bid. In addition, the county will reimburse the county maintenance department $30,000 for the cost of the demolition for the project and $5,000 to the recreation department for the purchase of two basketball goals for the gym renovation. An additional $55,210 will be placed in a Robert C. Carpenter Building project fund account, so that funds will be available for the in-house work to continue while the formal bid process takes place.

Roland assured commissioners that moving from the informal to the formal bid process will not change the original scope of the project.

“Going from informal to formal will not influence, or will minimally influence, the overall cost of the project,” said Roland. “We feel comfortable with the $618,000 figure for the total project, and I assure the board this is the amount needed to complete the scope of the work previously approved by the board.”

The delay will have an added benefit for Carpenter building project. The county can now also look to complete the exterior part of the project including the repaving and restriping of the community building parking lot as well as the landscaping with the project completion date extended into the warmer months. In addition, while completing the formal bid process, the county can continue to use county employees to continue working on the project. Completing the exterior of the renovation project will allow the county to have one grand opening with the final project completion.

Taking advantage of the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) improvements to the U.S. 441 south corridor, the county has also been working with the NCDOT to possibly add a deceleration and turning lane into the entrance of the community building. The county is also in the discussions with Ingles to match up the entrance to the new store and the community building adding a measure of safety to an extremely dangerous area on the Georgia Road.

Roland expressed to the board the goal upon completion of the Robert C. Carpenter Project is to have a safer more aesthetically pleasing entrance to the community building. In addition, although the project will now be delayed a few weeks, the complete renovation of the community building including interior and exterior improvements will be completed by mid-summer.