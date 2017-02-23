Round 2 of State Playoffs Tips Tonight

Tonight, round 2 of the state high school playoffs will tip off for the remaining area teams.

In boy’s action:

After a first round victory for 9 seed Cherokee, the Braves will now travel to 7 seed West Montgomery.

2 seed Swain County won a close game in round one and now, the Maroon Devils will take on 17 seed Albermarle.

On the girl’s Side:

After a round 1 win over Surry Central, 15 seed Franklin Lady Panthers will now travel to take on 6 seeded Monroe.

1 seed Cherokee dominated Union Academy. Tonight, the Lady Braves will play host to 19 seed Mitchell.

Smoky Mountain is a 1 seed, and was impressive in a blowout victory over Bandys. Next, the Lady Mustangs will take on 17 seed East Rutherford in Sylva.