Swain Hospital Adds Sleep Lab

Swain Community Hospital is announcing the addition of a sleep lab to provide patients with local access to diagnostic tests to aid in the treatment of sleep disorders.

Sleep studies are performed at the hospital in two recently renovated rooms which simulate a bedroom environment and are outfitted with sleep monitoring technology. Sleep disorders that can be diagnosed include obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, narcolepsy, sleepwalking and insomnia.

Those experiencing loud snoring, trouble falling asleep, pausing during sleep, excessive daytime sleepiness and other sleep disorder symptoms should talk to their primary care provider, who can initiate a sleep study. If untreated, sleep disorders can result in heart disease, type 2 diabetes, weight gain, and stroke. Treatment can make a significant difference in energy and quality of life.

During a sleep study, a patient stays overnight at the hospital to undergo diagnostic testing occurring during the patient’s natural sleep pattern. A physician trained in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders reads the study and recommends treatment. Nearly 70 million people experience sleep disorders, according to a study by the Institute of Medicine.

In addition to the sleep lab at Swain Community Hospital, Harris Regional Hospital has installed new technology for sleep studies occurring in Sylva at Harris Pulmonary and Sleep Center with four beds, and in Franklin at Harris Regional Hospital Medical Park of Franklin with two beds. Sleep studies are performed at all locations four nights per week. A physician referral is required for a sleep study.