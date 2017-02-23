WCU Ranked in Top 10 of Military Friendly Schools

Western Carolina University has been designated a national top-10 “military-friendly school” for 2017 by Victory Media, a Pennsylvania-based company that surveyed more than 1,700 schools nationwide to rate the services they provide to military students.

WCU came in at No. 10 in a category for the nation’s “large public” schools.

Each year, Victory Media releases its list of military-friendly schools to help service members and their families select the best schools and training needed for a civilian career. The rankings are based on survey scores and the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement or transfer, and loan default rates.

WCU will be showcased along with other military-friendly schools in Victory Media’s annual “Guide to Military-Friendly Schools,” in education issues of the periodicals G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse and on militaryfriendly.com.

“We are thrilled to earn the ‘military-friendly’ designation again,” said Briana Ford, director of military student services at WCU. “It’s an honor to be listed in the top 10 among large public universities, but we don’t plan to rest on our laurels. We are continuously seeking new ways to improve the experience of military students at WCU, and we don’t plan to stop. It’s the least we can do for our military students and their families.”

WCU’s Office of Military Student Services is part of the university’s Division of Educational Outreach, which is based out of the Cordelia Camp Building. The office provides personal assistance for military students beginning when they apply for admission to the university and all the way to graduation day, Ford said.

Support offered to student veterans includes counseling services and membership in the Student Veterans Association. A Veterans Resource Center provides military students a place to meet and receive information pertaining to their educations, careers and life needs.