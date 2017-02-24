Franklin Aldermen Discuss Uses For Occupancy Tax

At the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen’s recent retreat, the occupancy tax for the town was brought up by Mayor Bob Scott.

Mayor Scott told the board that at this time, the town has a 3% occupancy tax for people staying in the hotels in Franklin, “Currently, we get a 3% room occupancy tax. The law would allow the board to go as high as 6%. Right now, before the legislature, the league of municipalities is petitioning the legislature to loosen some of the things that we can use the room occupancy tax for, other than just billboards and advertising. The thinking being that we need to spend some money on the amenities that tourists find when they come here, that make it so attractive.”

As of right now, by law, the money that is taken in from the occupancy tax has to be spent on advertising, but Scott told the board that there is starting to be more discussion on opening up what the money could be used for, “It’s something that I just wanted to throw out. More and more people now are beginning to look at the saturation of advertising, as opposed to using some of those funds for improving the things that people come here to experience.”

During the discussion, the Aldermen agreed that raising taxes just for more advertising is not a good idea, but if there comes a time when the money could be spent elsewhere on other projects, it would be worth revisiting.