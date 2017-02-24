Public Hearing Set for Dillsboro River-Based Rec Park

On March 20th, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on the potential development of land in Dillsboro into an outdoor, river-based, recreation park.

The company that is planning on developing the land is WNC Outdoor Development LLC. The land that the company is looking at is 7 acres in the town of Dillsboro, on the river.

According to a statement, “The Board of Commissioners believes this project will stimulate and stabilize the local economy and result in the creation of a substantial number of new, permanent jobs in the county.”

The public hearing is set for March 20th at 5:30 in the commission meeting room.