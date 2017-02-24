Round 2 Results from Thursday

Round 2 of the state basketball tournament is now in the books.

On the girl’s side, the season came to an end for the Franklin Lady Panthers, as they fell on the road to Monroe, 68-48. The season rolls on for Cherokee, as the Lady Braves were able to escape an upset minded Mitchell, 50-48. Up next, the Lady Braves will take on Murphy on the Reservation Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs of Smoky Mountain also survived a close call, beating East Rutherford 55-54. Smoky will now face 12 seeded Maiden in Sylva on Saturday.

For the boys, Swain County’s season came to an end as they fell to Albermarle, 58-50. The news was similar for Cherokee, as the Braves got edged by West Montgomery, 68-67.