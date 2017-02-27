Board of Health Releases Agenda for February Meeting

The Macon County Board of Health will be holding their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The first item on the agenda is a presentation from the substance abuse task force that will be given to the board by Tony Corbin.

Under the Old Business section of the agenda is an update on the Mold Program for Macon County which will be given by Darrell McDaniels, along with discussion on the Board of Health Procedure, given by Jim Bruckner.

As far as New Business, Lynn Baker and Chris Hanners will have an update from the Child Health Assessment Task Force.

The meeting will be taking place at 6:15 in the meeting rooms of the Human Services Building in Franklin.