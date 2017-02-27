Cherokee Girls Fall, Lady Mustangs Advance

Saturday afternoon and evening saw the end of one more area team’s basketball season, while another keeps rolling.

Round 3 of the state high school tournament tipped off Saturday all around the state. The Cherokee Lady Braves were at home hosting Murphy, a team that they lost to in the finals of the Smoky Mountain Conference finals. Cherokee fell again to Murphy, 52-45, ending the Lady Braves 2016-2017 campaign.

The Lady Braves finished the season, 25-3 overall and 12-0 in the conference.

The Smoky Mountain girls kept their season rolling on by beating Maiden 51-39. Up next, the Lady Mustangs will play host to East Burke Tuesday at 6:30.