A Sylva man is now facing several drug charges after being arrested last week.

22 year old Justin Lee Parris, of Sylva was arrested and is facing a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Trafficking Heroin by possession, along with Felony Possession of Heroin, and other charges.

Parris was arrested Wednesday and his bond was set at $100,000.