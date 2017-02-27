WCU Appoints New Assistant Vice Chancellor for Alumni Engagement

Jamie Temples Raynor, director of development at Western Carolina University since August 2015, has been appointed to the position of assistant vice chancellor for development and alumni engagement for the university.

The appointment of Raynor, effective Feb. 13, follows a national search conducted by a campus committee chaired by Lori Lewis, vice chancellor for development and alumni engagement.

“With Jamie’s passion for Western Carolina University, depth of professional experience in philanthropy, track record of successful fundraising and strong commitment to the community, she is perfectly suited for the assistant vice chancellor position,” Lewis said. “I am confident that, in her new role, Jamie will continue to make a significant impact at WCU.”

As director of development, Raynor has been the primary development office contact for WCU’s College of Education and Allied Professions, College of Engineering and Technology and Honors College. She also has served as a staff liaison for the development committees of WCU’s Foundation Board and Board of Visitors.