Board of Education Hears Presentation on Teacher Supplement

Monday evening, the Macon County Board of Education held their regular meeting for February.

Towards the end of the meeting, a presentation was given by Superintendent of Macon County Schools, Dr. Chris Baldwin on the average local salary supplement for K-12 teachers.

According to data presented by Dr. Baldwin, Macon County is on the lower end for teacher supplements paid to teachers, by counties, “As a matter of fact, of the 115 school districts 102 pay a higher supplement than Macon County. You may have heard that the North Carolina average teacher pay has reached nearly $50,000, but only when you factor in the local supplements.”

The teacher supplements in Macon County began in the 2004-2005 school year, according to Dr. Baldwin, “At that time it was about 1% of the Macon County total budget. With what the commissioners just recently approved, it will be .95% of the expected budget. Back in ’04-’05, the average North Carolina teacher pay was $43,211. Today, the average North Carolina teacher pay is $50,000. That includes those local teacher supplements.”

According to Dr. Baldwin, the teacher supplement is something that helps Macon County compete with other school districts all over the state, in terms of Education, “You can see it in our test scores, our proficiency, and our growth. The supplement seems to be helping us compete with other school systems in terms of retaining and drawing highly qualified teachers to our county. Finally, the cost of the supplement has not out-paced the increase in our overall county budget.”