Bryson City Plant Closing

A Bryson City plant that employs well over 250 people will be closing down permanently less than a year from now.

Conmet of Bryson City announced Monday afternoon that the plant will be closing down, and 125 employees will be able to transfer to Conmet Canton starting in June according to the release.

Those who are laid off will see severance and benefits. According the release, Conmet is trying to consolidate their North Carolina production, and the Bryson City plant is outdated.

“While local customer demand will support only one plastics facility in North Carolina, we believe that our in-state investments will increase both our manufacturing footprint and jobs in North Carolina because the Canton facility is newer and much better positioned for future growth.”

Established in 1995, the Bryson City plant supplies injection molded, structural foam, gas counter pressure and reaction injection molded plastic products, primarily producing dashboards for heavy trucks.

Conmet of Bryson City will officially close its doors for good on February 1st 2018.