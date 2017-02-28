Regular Season Over for Catamount Men, 8 Seed in SOCON Tournament

Sophomore Marc Gosselin and freshman Yalim Olcay picked up career-highs in the Western Carolina men’s basketball regular season finale Monday night inside the Ramsey Center.

The Catamounts knocked off VMI 81-68 to secure the No. 8 seed and a date with The Citadel at the upcoming 2017 Southern Conference Championships presented by General Shale.

The Catamounts will now begin preparation for the No. 9 seed Citadel. The Catamounts and Bulldogs will battle it out on Friday, March 3 at 5 pm for a chance to face the No. 1 seed UNCG at noon on Saturday.