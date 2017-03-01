Town Aldermen Discuss Nikwasi Mound

Town Alderman and local historian Barbara McRae made a presentation on the Nikwasi Initiative to the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen at their recent mid-year retreat. The Nikwasi Initiative is a collaborative venture to improve the Nikwasi Mound area in Franklin. The initiative has the potential to bring a much-needed revitalization to the gateway to Franklin.

“This is the most exciting thing I have been associated with,” said McRae. “The Nikwasi Initiative is a vital part of revitalizing the East Franklin area of town.”

The purpose of the corridor is to enhance the many important Cherokee and pioneer sites with a focus on the local history of the Nikwasi area in East Franklin. The focus of the initiative will be to incorporate the properties around the Nikwasi Mound and redevelop the properties to enhance the mound. The initiative will also work to expand the tourism potential of the mound and surrounding properties such as the greenway and riverbank.

The project is a pilot initiative that will form workable approaches to the development of other sites on the Nikwasi-Cherokee Cultural & Historic Corridor that extends from Cherokee along Highway 28 to Franklin and continues along Highway 441 to the Georgia border. The most important part of the corridor is the Nikwasi Mound serving as the origin of the corridor in Franklin.

Mainspring Conservation Trust has adopted the project and have developed Mountain Partners, a partnership with individuals representing the town, Macon County, the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians and Mainspring as well as private investors. The group has meet the requirements to be considered a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt corporation which will be governed by a board of directors represented by individuals from each partner under the leadership of a consultant/administrator.

The Nikwasi-Cherokee Cultural & Historic Corridor follows the Trail of Tears. The North Carolina route has now been accepted as part of the National Park Service trail. This is a positive step for the area not only generating recognition but also providing financial and marketing opportunities from being associated with being on the trail.

In the last few year, several improvements have taken place in the East Franklin area near the mound. After purchasing the Duncan tract, Mainspring has cleaned up the brownfield site and are now landscaping the tract. As a part of the bridge project, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has purchased the former Kahn property and once the bridge is completed will allow a worthy entity to hold the property for public purpose. In addition, Mainspring has purchased the Simpson tract and are now doing another brownfield cleanup in the area. The Simpson tract also includes a small tract by North Main Street that will be developed to include a walkway, sidewalks and parking for the public around the mound.

Mainspring also has a contract on the Dan’s Auto building with the goal of the Nikwasi Initiative as a community development organization purchasing the property for development purposes. Future plans for the building include the redevelopment of the property to house a visitor’s center and museum for the mound, visitor’s center for the greenway, Franklin and the cultural corridor as well as other commercial uses such as retail shops.

In the last 10 years, there have been a lot of investment in the area that make up the corridor. The greater Nikwasi Mound site, the origin of the corridor, focuses on the historic Cherokee diplomacy with Carolina with a total land investment of over $800,000. The nearby Little Tennessee Greenway with a total land and development cost of $4,000,000 focuses on river ecology, Cherokee and settler’s cultural, social and economic river connections. Following the corridor north, is the greater Cowee and Wests Mills Settlement which focuses on the Great Indian War with a total land investment of $1,490,000 as well as the Cowee Mound and Hall Mountain which focuses on Cherokee trade relationships and traditional ecological knowledge with a total investment of $2,198,000. Continuing north is the Needmore Properties with total land investment of $19,000,000 with a focus on early 19th Century settlements, Trail of Tears, historic farmstead landscape and structures, and recreation sites.