Prayers Against Drugs Event Friday Evening

An organization in Macon County is getting ready to have their second prayer event in Franklin.

Prayers Against Drugs will be holding the event Friday Evening in Franklin at the Courthouse square.

In February, the group had their first event, which drew well over 100 people.

The event was organized by Carol Anne Elliott with Michelle Rogers after the recent death of a friends’ daughter. The goal of the alliance is to encourage the community to pray for the addiction problems of the community, but also to educate the community on the resources available in the community. The alliance’s motto is “Prayers with Actions.”

“Unless we educate ourselves, and we start working against this thing and helping the police department and the other people in the community, there is not going to be a change,” said Rogers. “Prayers with action will work.”

The event gets underway at 6 Friday evening.