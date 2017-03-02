SCC Job Fair Thursday

SCC’s Career Services will be hosting its 23rd annual event from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, in the Burrell Conference Center on SCC’s Jackson Campus.

“This fair offers a great opportunity for job-seeking adults, college students searching for internships, or college and high school students looking for part-time or summer jobs,” said Mike Despeaux, SCC’s Career Services director. “We’ll have something for everybody from the first-time job seeker to aspiring professionals.”

The event is free. The general public, SCC students, and alumni are welcome to attend.

“Dress professionally, bring copies of your resume, and arrive early,” said Despeaux.