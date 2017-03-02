Storms Knock Out Power to Hundreds

Powerful storms rolled through Western North Carolina Wednesday evening, knocking down trees and leaving hundreds in the dark.

Duke Energy was reporting nearly 700 residents of Macon County were without power before 7 in the morning on Thursday. According to Duke’s website, the estimated restoration time for all of Macon County is 8 Thursday evening.

In Jackson County, the numbers were not as drastic, as less than 200 people were reported without electricity early Thursday morning.