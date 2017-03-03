30 Hour Famine Raises Over 5 Thousand Dollars

With final numbers in, this year’s 30 Hour Famine event was once a great success with over 4,000 cans of food donated and over $5,000 in donations collected for CareNet. First United Methodist Youth have been sponsoring the 30 Hour Famine for 22 years as World Vision’s 30 Hour Famine celebrates its 26th year. This year’s event also raised $2,957 for World Vision bringing the total FUMC youth donations to World Vison to $64,585.80.

Over sixty youth and over 100 adults from Franklin area churches participated in First United Methodist Church’s hunger awareness event. The event included a Manna Poverty Simulation, in which youth fasted for 30 hours and were able to get a feel for what it’s like to feel hungry. Saturday area youth and adults collected food and monetary donations at seven locations around Franklin including Macon Plaza, Commons Plaza, Fox Mercantile, Main & Palmer Streets, Westgate Plaza and Smoky Mountain Chevrolet.

“We are trying to raise awareness for hunger around the world and in our community,” said youth Chloe Baty. “We participate in the 30 Hour Famine so we know what it feels like to go without food for a little while.”

“By trying to raise money and awareness for world hunger, we are trying to stop it,” added youth Helen Martin. “It means we’re changing the world, and that we’re making a difference.”

Two local business, Smoky Mountain Chevrolet and Fox Mercantile, and one area school, Mountain View Elementary, helped collect food for the event. Other events held to support the hunger campaign included FUMC’s children’s “Penny An Inch” campaign, Smoky Mountain Chevrolet’s matching $1 can and youth Souper Bowl collection.

In addition to collecting food and donations, youth participated in other activities as a part of the event. Youth assembled 390 backpacks for CareNet, 130 hygiene bags for MVI, and 20 health kits, 28 school kits and 2 bedding kits for United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). Community efforts also included painting paw prints and taking care of puppies for Appalachian Animal Rescue. In addition, youth made greeting cards for the local nursing home and wrote advocacy letters to senators and representatives regarding children and hunger.

“People often ask me why we do the Famine,” said Reverend Margaret Freeman. “It’s not just about helping those who are hungry by collecting money and food. It’s also about empowering youth to realize they can make a difference both in this community and in the world.”

“By learning more about issues related to hunger and poverty, and by seeing what they can do now, my hope is that will help them develop a lifetime of service and helping others and to respond as Jesus has asked us to do,” she added.

“To be a part of something this big, stopping world hunger, you can’t do it all by yourself,” said youth Sara Robinson. “You have to have a big group, and it feels good to be part of something bigger than yourself.”

According to statistics provided by CareNet, there are 4,890 estimated “food insecure people” in Macon County. Twenty percent of Macon County residents live below the Federal Poverty Threshold – family of four earning $24,250 (annual household income). In Macon County, one in three children are considered “food insecure.”

In 2016, over 6,000 households were served locally by CareNet. Last year, CareNet increased their service to an additional 537 new households. On average, each household makes six visits to CareNet for services.

Based on information from World Vison and World Food Programme, there are 795 million people who are hungry world-wide. In addition, malnutrition causes nearly half of all under five child deaths around the world.