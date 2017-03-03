New Traffic Pattern Next Week in Downtown Franklin

With work continuing on the Town Bridge in Franklin, the town will be going through new traffic patterns over the next 18 months to 2 years, while the bridge is replaced.

In a wide-ranging interview with Mayor Bob Scott, the Mayor said that during the construction of the new bridge, there will be some delays for drivers, and another potential change in traffic that is being looked at will be on Main Street, “We’re going to have to change the traffic pattern while they’re building the new bridge. If people will just be patient and courteous, it will work out fine, but it may slow you down a little bit. The other one is on Main Street. One thing that we’re looking at right now, that seems to have the most promise is making Main Street one lane, whereas it’s two lanes now. Making that one very wide lane right down the middle of Main Street, and leaving the diagonal parking.”

Mayor Scott says that one thing that he would like to have done would be to have the public at a meeting, where DOT and town officials can educate people on the new traffic patterns, “One thing that we’re thinking about doing, we would like to have a town hall meeting where people can come in and we can talk to them about what the new traffic flow is going to be for the next 18 months to 2 years. It’s going to require a lot of courteous driving and slowing down. We want to tell people how it’s going to be, and they are going to have to realize that they need to leave about 2 minutes earlier, wherever they’re going.”

Beginning toward the end of next week, the Eastbound Bridge will be closed to traffic, which will be re-routed. The project is expected to be completed next summer.