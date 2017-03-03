SCC and MEC Raise Money for Relay for Life

Faculty, staff and students at Southwestern Community College’s Macon Campus and Macon Early College teamed up recently on a variety of Valentine’s Day fundraisers that made $267.20 for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

The fundraisers included candy grams, candy-filled bags with personalized messages and a cookie-decorating station.

Ingles Market in Holly Springs Plaza provided donations to make the fundraiser possible.

“We are always so grateful for the kindness and support we receive from Ingles,” said Dr. Belinda Petricek, student services director for the SCC Macon Campus. “The store continues to support us in our fundraising efforts.”

All funds raised will be used for education, advocacy, research and support in the fight against cancer.