Donation Challange Kicked Off for Community Table

A donation challenge is now underway for a Jackson County Organization.

The Community Table will be matching donations up to $5,000 to help feed those in need. Executive Director, Amy Grimes Sims says that The Community Table is in their 17th year of helping feed the hungry in Jackson County, “We’ve been around since 1999, and we are primarily a soup kitchen and food pantry. It’s our mission to get nutritious foods to our neighbors in need in a welcoming environment. We do that four days a week, our pantry is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11-6 our pantry is open and from 4-6, we serve a home cooked nutritious dinner.”

Thanks to an anonymous supporter of The Community Table, through May 1st donations in response to a Matching Donation Challenge will be matched up to $5,000.

Grimes Sims says that they have set a new record for meals served every year for the past several years, which is not necessarily a positive, “That’s not a good thing, it means that more people are needing our services, we want people to be in better shape, but we are still welcoming new individuals and families every single week.”

If you would like to donate to the Community Table, there are two ways to do so, “Online, there is a ‘donate now’ button on our website at communitytable.org it’s very easy and secure. There’s also our mailing address, PO Box 62 in Dillsboro.”

The Community Table does ask that if you donate in response to the challenge, and do so with a check, put “Challenge” in the memo.