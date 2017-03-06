Senior Center Looking for Drivers to Deliver Meals

The Macon County Senior Center is in need of drivers to help deliver meals to the elderly in Macon County.

Deborah Ballew, Nutrition Project Coordinator for the senior center says that those who volunteer to deliver love the close interaction with seniors in the area, “They love their participants. They develop pretty close relationships with them as well, they go in and visit with them for a few minutes, make sure that their milk is open, if they need that kind of help. They develop some pretty close friendships over their routes.”

According to Ballew, bringing someone food who might not have eaten without it is a very powerful experience, “Knowing that you’ve helped somebody that’s physically incapable of leaving their home, knowing that they have a hot meal to enjoy, it really makes you feel good knowing that you’ve helped somebody and made sure that they’ve had something to eat that day, it’s a pretty powerful thing.”

Ballew says that if you are willing to volunteer the center will work around your schedule. If you are interested in volunteering at the senior center, you can call 349-2058.