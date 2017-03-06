Town Board March Meeting Monday Evening
The Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen will be holding their regular meeting for the month of March on Monday evening.
The meeting will begin with a public hearing on a re-zoning petition for Wayah Street and Georgia Road.
As far as new business, the board will take a look at adopting the comprehensive plan for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Town Manager Summer Woodard will then give a presentation to the board on the upcoming solar eclipse event, as well as a street closing request that will coincide with the eclipse event in downtown.
The meeting will be getting underway in the town board meeting room in Franklin.