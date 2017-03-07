Substance Abuse Task Force Gives Update to Board of Health

Last spring, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Macon County Public Health (MCPH) renewed their efforts to address the drug problem in Macon County. In response to the ever-growing drug problem in the county, the substance abuse task force — Mountain Wise of Macon County, a collaboration between the MCSO and MCPH, has been revitalized.

At the recent monthly meeting of the Macon County Board of Health, Detective Tony Corbin with the MCSO and longtime director of the task force, made a presentation to health board members. Corbin explained to the board that the task force is undergoing a revitalization in response to the increasing problem with abuse of heroin in the area.

The task force started in 2007 as answer to the methamphetamine problem that was prevalent in the county at the time. After a community health assessment identified a need to help with the meth problem, the MCSO and MCPH collaborated to form the task force. With the high number of murders, robberies, larcenies and breaking & entering’s based on the meth trade, the task force was kick started to meet the needs of the community.

The work of the task force soon turned to prescription drug abuse which saw an increase reaching epidemic levels in Macon County as well as across the country. Using grant money, the task force responded to the prescription drug problem by implementing programs to take back unused prescription drugs to keep them out of the hands of abusers. Medicine drop boxes are available for pill collection at the Highlands and Franklin Police Departments and at the MCSO annex and jail. The group also started holding annual “pill take back days” during which officers collect unused prescription drugs from the community at various locations in the county.

According to Corbin, both programs have been very successful in fighting against the prescription drug abuse problem in the county.

While abuse of prescription drugs is still widely prevalent in Macon County and is still a major concern of the task force, heroin has now become a concern. Realizing the need in the community for help in the fight against heroin, the task force has renewed their efforts to fight drug abuse in Macon County.

“We see heroin on daily basis,” said Corbin. “There is not a day that goes by that someone doesn’t talk about heroin in our office.”

Working closely with the health department, the sheriff’ office expanded the efforts of the task force recruiting new members from a broader base to make the group more diverse to better serve the community. The response to the recruitment was positive with over three times the number of people showing up for the first meeting.

After recruiting community partners, the task force next began work to identify the needs of the community. The group is using results based accountability to identify what work the group needs to do in the community in the fight against drug abuse, especially the heroin epidemic. The MCSO is the lead and chair of the group with the MCPH facilitating the meetings and handling the logistics of the group.

“The level of commitment has surpassed anything we’ve had in the past,” said Corbin. “We are working together for a common good, our end goal of victory. Victory to get our message out and help people get off of whatever substance they are abusing.”

“Victory will be realized when we start seeing results in our community, keeping our commitment going and working toward that victory to make Macon County a better community and a better place to live,” he added.