Town Adopts Bike Walk Plan

At this week’s monthly meeting of the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, city officials voted unanimously to adopt the comprehensive bicycle and pedestrian plan. The Bike Walk Plan is a master plan developed in partnership with J.M. Teague Engineering & Planning and the citizens of Macon County to make Franklin more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

“The Bike Walk Plan is a great plan developed from a lot of hard work with an enthusiastic steering committee,” said town planner Justin Setser. “Everything in this plan is from projects and ideas that have come from the citizens of Franklin and Macon County.”

After gathering public input from surveys, public sessions and other gatherings as well as utilizing existing data and analysis, all recommended projects for the Bike Walk Plan from the public were put into a ranking system. The 174-page master plan showcases 22 projects that were ranked by the engineering company working closely with the steering committee.

In addition, the master plan also includes every project that was recommended by anybody in the community for total of 45 projects. The town will not be limited to completing the top priority projects but will also have the flexibility to work on other identified projects if future circumstances warrant their completion.

The total project is estimated to cost $10 million; however, the master plan includes multiple projects which will be completed over many years utilizing local funds as well as potential grant and state funds. The master plan includes smaller projects the town could feasibly complete on their own, projects that would involve coordinating efforts with the county, as well as large scale projects involving NCDOT plans.

According to Setser, the next step will be to submit some of the projects from the plan in June to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) for consideration in the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) which every two years prioritizes transportation projects in the state. Setser feels several of the projects in the Bike Walk Plan would have a good chance of getting built through the state program. Any projects approved for the STIP program from an adopted bike and pedestrian plan such as the town’s Bike Walk Plan would require a 20 percent match from the town.

“This plan can be used as a tool for the Town of Franklin for potential partnership opportunities,” said Town Manger Summer Woodard. “It’s a wide range plan, which is what we needed, but there are also different partnerships, such as the NCDOT and Macon County, that can be involved. The plan is a great way to start partnerships to help with some of the funding, so it is not the sold burden of the town to fund the plan.”

The top project in the plan is the development of the Southwest Loop Trail, a multiuse path for both bicyclists and pedestrians separate from vehicle traffic. The 3.7-mile trail would run from Memorial Park to Old Murphy Road over to Westgate Plaza and back to Memorial Park by way of the Georgia Road.

The second priority addresses the hazardous safety issues at the intersection of Palmer Street and Porter Street, the closest intersection to downtown. The project would cover an area of 800 linear feet and would include improvements to the sidewalk to fill in gaps and make connections. Pedestrian signals would be added to the existing traffic signal, along with crosswalks and accessible ramps.

Work on sidewalks on the Highlands Road ranked third and fourth in the final ranking. The Highlands Road Sidewalk Extension ranked third and would extend the sidewalk on the west side of the road to allow pedestrians to access the many businesses on the Highlands Road. The fourth project is the construction of a sidewalk covering 750 linear feet on the east side of the Highlands Road from Crane Circle to First Avenue.

The fifth top priority project would extend the sidewalk along both sides of the Georgia Road side from Golfview Drive to Belden Circle and would connect the US 23-441 southern corridor with downtown, adding safe pedestrian paths along this wide road. The 5,700-linear foot project could possibly be incorporated with the NCDOT project to improve vehicular access on the Georgia Road.

The final top 10 projects include the East Main Street Sidewalks (Rogers Road – River), the East Franklin Sidewalk Loop, Georgia Road Bicycle Lanes, the Crawford Branch Greenway and the Downtown to SW Loop Connector Trail.

The complete final draft of the Franklin Bike and Walk Plan can be viewed on the Town’s website under the “For Residents” and “Current Project” tabs or by visiting www.franklinnc.com/pdf/projects/BikeWalk-Franklin-Final-20170126.pdf.