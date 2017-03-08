AT Hiker on a Mission to End ALS

Every year brings several hundred hikers into Franklin, as they make their way along the Appalachian Trail, but one hiker in particular is on a mission along the way.

56 year old Steven Riecker from New Jersey is hiking the nearly 2,200 mile trail from Springer Mountain, GA all the way to Maine, in order to honor his best friend of nearly 30 years, Roger Pierson, who was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in August of 2016.

Riecker says that when Roger, an adventurous outdoorsman was diagnosed, he was searching for a way to honor his friend, then one day, it came to him, “I can honor Roger by focusing on finding a cure for ALS. There are people being diagnosed every 90 minutes with ALS, and the average life span is only 3-5 years after diagnosis. That wasn’t ok for me, watching my best friend’s symptoms progress to the point where he can’t ski anymore, he can’t ride a mountain bike anymore, can’t hike anymore. He can’t do all of those things. It really started tugging at my heart to do something.”

Riecker has set up a fund to help fight ALS, which you can go to online and make a donation at hike4roger.com, “That takes folks right to the ALS Therapy Development Institute website, which is committed to spending every single penny on finding a cure. Once that’s happened, the promotion of the cure and getting that word out there will come naturally.”

The goal that Riecker has set to raise is $100,000, and you can find out more on Facebook, as well as other social media sites.