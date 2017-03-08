Dillsboro Mayor: Water Park Could Have “Quite an Economic Impact”

The public will have a chance to speak on the proposed river based recreation park in Dillsboro at the March 20th regular meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.

In the meantime Dillsboro Mayor, Mike Fitzgerald says that if the park is approved, it would have a great impact on the Dillsboro and Jackson County economy, “Because it’s been so quiet after the train left, I think you’re going to see a lot of families come to town. The park is family oriented, it’s for younger children and geared for family life. I do believe that when they get through with their adventure on the river, they’ll be wandering around town, and we’re used to large crowds from when the train was in town, so I believe it’s going to have quite an impact.”

According to Mayor Fitzgerald, the water park would employ well over 50 people during the summer months, mostly younger people, “The goal is 10 full-time employees, and probably 60-80 during the season, which would employ mostly young people, college and high school students.”

The Mayor says that the water park would go a long way in helping Dillsboro grow, “We were bustling at one time, and we’ve looked for something for some time to take the place of the train, in volume of visitors. This would be a great anchor for our area. We’re the front door in Jackson County, when you come over, it would be very scenic when you come down the hill into Dillsboro and the river. I believe it will attract a lot of attention and people, even if they don’t stop the first time, it’ll make them want to come back and see what’s going on.”

The public hearing on the potential park will be taking place at 5:30, Monday, March 20th.