Town Approves Rezoning Request

Following a public hearing with only one citizen showing up to express concerns, the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request of Kenneth Kopp at the corner of Maple Street and the Georgia Road at this week’s monthly meeting of the board. The action rezoned Kopp’s parcel as well as the other six surrounding parcels from neighborhood mixed use (NMU) to medical, institutional, cultural and residential (MICR).

Kopp petitioned the town to rezone the property because he has a potential buyer for the property who wants to locate a pharmacy in the district. The rezoning was necessary for the pharmacy as it wants to have a drive thru for customers which was not allowed in a neighborhood mixed use district. Drive thrus are allowed in the MICR district for businesses other than restaurants. The rezoning request is also consistent with other nearby property such as across the street where a dentist is located.

Although the property will still be a mixed used district, rezoning the seven parcels to MICR will allow the property to be used for a few more uses. As this area of town is a prime entrance corridor into the business portion of Franklin with high traffic rezoning the property to MICR will give the area more potential for growth.

Rezoning the property will not change the screening and signage requirements. Developers of the property that borders residential property will be required to provide appropriate screening. The sign ordinance would also not change with the rezoning with only signs six feet high allowed in both districts as regulated by the town’s sign ordinance.

Heather Shields, a citizen who has resided on Hilcrest Drive for 19 years, was the sole citizen to show up for the public hearing. Shields voiced concerns about the traffic issues in the area stating she has seen increased traffic over the last several years with the new businesses that have opened in the area.

“My concern is long range,” said Shields. “My ongoing concern is what the impact is going to be in the long term on that stretch of the Georgia Road. It is already congested, and many days it is backed up. If we want this to be an entrance into town and maintain the aesthetic, we must consider this.”