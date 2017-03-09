Town of Franklin Opposes Making Elections Partisan

At the recent meeting of the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, city officials joined other municipalities across the state and unanimously passed a resolution opposing Senate Bill 94 and House Bill 64, which would make town elections partisan. Franklin joins other towns and cities as well as the North Carolina League of Municipalities (NCLM) adamantly opposing the proposed legislation calling for partisan elections for local offices.

“I have reviewed this bill as introduced, and I find it very disturbing,” said Town Attorney John Henning. “I think it’s not a necessary change. I find it almost humorous that it’s proposed as an act to introduce transparency in the election of municipal offices, which we all know, nothing adds transparency like partisan politics. I just can’t get on board with it.”

In addition, to municipalities being required to hold partisan elections, the legislation would have far reaching effects on other local elections as well. The bills would also require boards of educations and district and superior court races to hold partisan elections.

Across the state of the 533 municipalities in North Carolina, only 8 have chosen to have partisan elections.

In addition, the proposed legislation will move municipal and other elections to even-number years, with town and city candidates having to run for office at the same time as numerous other officials, including county commissioners, state and federal lawmakers, the president of the United States and anything else that might be on the ballot.

Currently local town elections are held on odd numbered years. Mayor Bob Scott is concerned that moving local elections to the same year as numerous other elections, the local elections will get lost in the mix if the legislation passes and local elections are moved to even numbered years.

The resolution, which is similar in wording to other resolutions passed by other North Carolina towns and cities, states that “municipalities in North Carolina have a reputation of being among the highest professional ran local governments in the country, and we believe local officials, and its citizens are best suited to determine how municipalities are operated.”

The resolution also states that “we believe the cost of running in a partisan election will be higher than running in a non-partisan election. We do not wish to limit those citizens who wish to hold elected office and serve their communities by making a campaign cost prohibitive.” In addition, the resolution states that “If moved to even number years to coordinate with national and state elections, municipal elections would become partisan and driven by national issues and candidates.”

“I cannot see a need to change Franklin’s town election to partisan, and to do so would subject the town to the same partisan gridlock we see at the federal and state level,” said Mayor Scott in a statement. “As it is now, the elected officials for the town work for the people who live in, work in or visit Franklin. We do not have to worry about pleasing political parties as we are non-partisan.”

“I think that if this bill is passed in the Legislature that it will be harmful to the town,” he added. “Our elections would take a back seat to state and federal elections if our elections are changed to even numbered years instead of as it is now, on odd numbered years. There are currently 533 towns in North Carolina and only eight have ever voted to be partisan. I feel we need to let towns, not the legislature, determine how our elections are conducted.”