WCU Falls in Extras Against Missouri

Missouri designated hitter Robbie Glendinning capped a three-hit night with a game-winning RBI single through the right side as the 26th-ranked Tigers rallied past upset-minded Western Carolina, 7-6, in 10 innings Wednesday night in nonconference action at Taylor Stadium.

With WCU leading 6-5 through the top of the seventh inning, outfielder Trey Harris knotted the game with a one-out home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The deadlock continued into extra innings before Brian Sharp dropped a two-base hit down the left field line to lead-off the decisive final frame. He was then sacrificed to third base by Chris Cornelius. With runners at the corners, Glendinning punched a 1-2 pitch through the right side to score pinch runner Johnny Balsamo with the game-winning run.

Western Carolina (5-7) travels to Lincoln, Neb., for a three-game nonconference set against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6), winners of three-straight. First pitch of Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 5:05 pm ET / 4:05 pm CT.