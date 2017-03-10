Franklin Plans Block Party for Eclipse

At this month’s regular meeting of the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, the town was given an update on an event set to coincide with the August solar eclipse.

According to Town Manager, Summer Woodard, the town is planning to have a block party for the eclipse, which they are calling ‘Totality’, “It would start from 1pm until 6 pm. We have reached out to some companies that allow rentals of telescopes, so we would have those on the square to let viewers come and view the eclipse. Since it’s imperative that you wear glasses to protect your eyes from the eclipse, we’ll have some made with the town logo to give away. We’re looking at a couple of bands to have a post-eclipse concert at the square, possibly around 3 pm that day. We’re going to have some giveaways, some free t-shirts that we’re designing and of course, Moon Pies and RC Cola.”

In conjunction with that event, there was also a street closing request made by Woodard, “What we’re requesting to do is to close Iotla Street on the day of the eclipse, Monday, August 21st from around 10 am to 7 pm. That way we would be able to actually have the event on the square and use that street.”

The street closing request was passed unanimously by the board.