Macon Officials Go to Washington for Legislative Conference

Jim Tate, Ronnie Beale and Derek Roland joined more than 160 county officials from North Carolina and representatives from the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) at the National Association of Counties (NACo) Legislative Conference in Washington, DC. Over 1,700 county leaders throughout the country convened for the conference, which was held February 24 to March 1.

“Just like in Raleigh, the decisions made in Washington will affect us locally” said Vice Chairman Beale. “In meeting with our Congressman and Senators we were able to discuss pending legislation at the federal level that could potentially affect Macon County. Changes to the Affordable Care Act for example, could potentially result in a nearly $400,000 reduction to Macon County through the elimination of prevention and public funds.”

The conference provided an opportunity for county leaders to meet with federal policy makers from the Trump Administration and Congress to promote county legislative priorities including mental health reform, protection for municipal bonds, enhanced services for opioid and substance abuse, and marketplace fairness measures. The conference offered more than two dozen educational workshops on issues impacting counties such as the opioid crisis, homelessness, workforce and economic development, transportation and infrastructure, public health and safety, mental health and jails, and cybersecurity and technology.

Vice Chairman Beale, who is a member of the NACo Board of Directors and currently serves as Chairman of the Healthy Counties sub-committee participated in a panel discussion ref. mental health inside our jails. “Many of the mental health issues in our jails today are a direct result of the opioid epidemic which we are currently battling. More federal dollars to help small counties in battling this epidemic are greatly needed.”

Conference attendees heard from U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mark Warner, U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop and White House Intergovernmental Affairs Director Justin Clark. In addition, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners hosted its annual Congressional Breakfast, which was widely attended by the North Carolina federal Congressional delegation. Many delegates pledged to work with counties on the 10 federal priorities adopted by the NCACC Board of Directors for 2017-18.

“The most important thing to me is the ability to have face to face communication. Events such as the legislative breakfast give us the opportunity not only to meet with our federal legislators, but fellow commissioners from across our region, state and country, said Chairman Jim Tate. “Not surprisingly, most of them are dealing with the same issues that we do: broadband, PILT, Mental Health, Communication, etc. It is always good to see how others are working to solve these problems.”