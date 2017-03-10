Western Carolina Awarded as “Heart Safe Campus”

Western Carolina University was recognized as a “Heart Safe Campus” by the National Collegiate Emergency Medical Services Foundation during its 24th annual conference.

The award was presented to representatives from WCU’s student-staffed basic life support emergency medical services.

The foundation, along with partner organizations, the American Heart Association and the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, have developed an initiative to recognize campus communities that demonstrate a commitment to improving overall cardiac arrest care. WCU was one of six universities to be designated as such this year.

The conference was held Friday, Feb. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 26, in Baltimore. The foundation serves as an umbrella organization supporting more than 250 constituent member colleges and universities in providing campus-based emergency medical services.

“At WCU EMS, we worked intensively over the past few months to gather necessary information and started doing what we needed to provide lifesaving cardiac care as first responders, which helped us obtain this award,” said Dylan Morgan, an EMS staff member and junior majoring in emergency medical care who plans to be a paramedic after graduation. “WCU being recognized as a ‘Heart Safe Campus’ is a great achievement by our campus as a whole and shows that our campus is able to provide rapid recognition and treatment of a cardiac arrest victim.”