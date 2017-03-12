Church Cancellations & Delays Sunday 03-12

If you have a Cancellation Please Emal: gyoung@gacaradio.com or Call 828-524-4418.

The Follow Churches have let us know about the Status of their Services:

  • Higdonville Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
  • Life Spring Community Church: NO SERVICES
  • First Alliance Church Franklin: NO SERVICES
  • Watauga Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
  • Pine Grove Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
  • First Pentecostal Church: NO SERVICES
  • Cartoogechaye Church of God: NO MORNING SERVICE; WILL HAVE 2PM SERVICE
  • Franklin Church of Christ: NO MORNING SERVICE; WILL HAVE 1PM SERVICE
  • Maidens Chapel UMC: NO SERVICES
  • Iotla Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
  • Grace Baptist Church: NO SUNDAY SCHOOL; WILL HAVE 11AM SERVICE
  • Ridgecrest Baptist Church: NO SUNDAY SCHOOL; WILL HAVE 11AM SERVICE
  • Sugarfork Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
  • Bethel UMC: NO SERVICES
  • Oakdale Baptist Church: NO MORNING SERVICES; WILL HAVE 7PM SERVICE TONIGHT
  • East Franklin Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
  • Prentiss Baptist Church: NO MORNING SERVICES
  • Cowee Baptist Church: NO SUNDAY SCHOOL; WILL HAVE 11AM SERVICE
  • Cornerstone Presbyterian Church: NO SERVICES