Church Cancellations & Delays Sunday 03-12

If you have a Cancellation Please Emal: gyoung@gacaradio.com or Call 828-524-4418.

The Follow Churches have let us know about the Status of their Services:

Higdonville Baptist Church: NO SERVICES

Life Spring Community Church: NO SERVICES

First Alliance Church Franklin: NO SERVICES

Watauga Baptist Church: NO SERVICES

Pine Grove Baptist Church: NO SERVICES

First Pentecostal Church: NO SERVICES

Cartoogechaye Church of God: NO MORNING SERVICE; WILL HAVE 2PM SERVICE

Franklin Church of Christ: NO MORNING SERVICE; WILL HAVE 1PM SERVICE

Maidens Chapel UMC: NO SERVICES

: NO SERVICES

: NO SERVICES Grace Baptist Church: NO SUNDAY SCHOOL; WILL HAVE 11AM SERVICE

Ridgecrest Baptist Church: NO SUNDAY SCHOOL; WILL HAVE 11AM SERVICE

Sugarfork Baptist Church: NO SERVICES

Bethel UMC: NO SERVICES

Oakdale Baptist Church: NO MORNING SERVICES; WILL HAVE 7PM SERVICE TONIGHT

East Franklin Baptist Church: NO SERVICES

Prentiss Baptist Church: NO MORNING SERVICES

Cowee Baptist Church: NO SUNDAY SCHOOL; WILL HAVE 11AM SERVICE

Cornerstone Presbyterian Church: NO SERVICES