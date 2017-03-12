Church Cancellations & Delays Sunday 03-12
If you have a Cancellation Please Emal: gyoung@gacaradio.com or Call 828-524-4418.
The Follow Churches have let us know about the Status of their Services:
- Higdonville Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
- Life Spring Community Church: NO SERVICES
- First Alliance Church Franklin: NO SERVICES
- Watauga Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
- Pine Grove Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
- First Pentecostal Church: NO SERVICES
- Cartoogechaye Church of God: NO MORNING SERVICE; WILL HAVE 2PM SERVICE
- Franklin Church of Christ: NO MORNING SERVICE; WILL HAVE 1PM SERVICE
- Maidens Chapel UMC: NO SERVICES
- Iotla Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
- Grace Baptist Church: NO SUNDAY SCHOOL; WILL HAVE 11AM SERVICE
- Ridgecrest Baptist Church: NO SUNDAY SCHOOL; WILL HAVE 11AM SERVICE
- Sugarfork Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
- Bethel UMC: NO SERVICES
- Oakdale Baptist Church: NO MORNING SERVICES; WILL HAVE 7PM SERVICE TONIGHT
- East Franklin Baptist Church: NO SERVICES
- Prentiss Baptist Church: NO MORNING SERVICES
- Cowee Baptist Church: NO SUNDAY SCHOOL; WILL HAVE 11AM SERVICE
- Cornerstone Presbyterian Church: NO SERVICES