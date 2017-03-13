Board of Aldermen Could Become “Town Council”

The Town of Franklin is one of the few municipalities in the state to still use the term aldermen to denote town government board members. That may soon change if the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen decides to amend the town charter to change the municipal corporation from board of aldermen to town council.

According to Mayor Bob Scott the term aldermen is an old-fashion term used to describe the town officials’ positions on the board dating back to the 1700’s. The term aldermen actually means “old men.” Mayor Scott presented the proposal to change the name at the recent meeting of the board. In addition, the subject was discussed at the town’s annual mid-year retreat.

At the March meeting of the town board, city officials voted to take the next step in changing the name with the approval of a resolution to hold the required public hearing on the matter. Although the vote was not unanimous, the resolution proposed by Mayor Scott passed with a public hearing set for 7:05 p.m. on April 3rd. A notice of the public hearing will be advertised for the public. Following the public hearing, the town will take a vote of the proposed name change.

Billy Mashburn cast the lone dissenting vote against moving forward with the public hearing to consider the name change.