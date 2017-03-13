National Park in Need of Oconaluftee Rover Volunteers

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is recruiting volunteers to assist park visitors by roving the Oconaluftee River Trail, Mountain Farm Museum, and fields along Newfound Gap Road near the Oconaluftee Visitor Center. Volunteers are needed from mid-April through mid-November and typically work one four-hour shift per week.

Luftee Rover volunteers provide information to visitors about park regulations that best protect wildlife including proper waste disposal and safe wildlife viewing distances. When elk are present in the fields, volunteers assist Park Rangers with traffic management to provide for visitor and wildlife safety. In addition, volunteers provide information about cultural resources found at the Mountain Farm Museum and natural resources along the Oconaluftee River Trail.

All interested volunteers are required to attend a training session on Friday, April 7 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Oconaluftee Multi-Purpose Room near the Oconaluftee Visitor Center. To register for training or for more information, contact Kathleen Stuart at 828-497-1914 or kathleen_stuart@nps.gov.