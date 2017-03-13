Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man After Facebook Threats

At the end of this week’s Superior Court, an investigation was started about threatening messages sent on facebook, resulting in an arrest.

Jerimy Burr, who was arrested during this fall’s “Operation Thunderstruck” by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office was arrested again following the investigation, according to Macon County Sheriff, Robert Holland, “Threats of possible retaliation against some of our state witnesses were being posted on facebook as well as private messages that were being sent to witnesses, that appeared to be in a threatening manner. We initiated an investigation into that and were able to determine that some of those statements in private messages that were provided to us by witnesses were made. We then went before a Magistrate and were able to obtain warrants for Intimidating a State Witness.”

Sheriff Holland says that the investigation into the case is ongoing, “We’ve gotten claims that other individuals took part in that as well, so we’re taking our time to be thorough and looking through the information that we have to be able to see if there were any additional threats of retaliation. One of the things that we’ll also be looking into will be contacting facebook and requesting information through search warrants.”

According to Sheriff Holland, the issue isn’t about freedom of speech, “One thing that people need to understand is that we fully believe in an individual’s right to speak freely, but when it crosses a line and people’s lives or well-being are being threatened, that’s not going to be tolerated. We will act swiftly and follow the law, and hold people accountable for their actions.”

Burr’s bond was set at $650,000.