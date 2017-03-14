Jackson County Teen Missing

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a runaway sixteen year old. Robert John McCracken, White Male, 03/24/2000.

McCracken is a resident at SOAR, located in the Balsam Community of Jackson County. McCracken was last seen at SOAR in the early morning hours of March 14, 2017.

Deputies have a confirmed last seen location of McCracken at the Waynesville Wal-Mart at 02:22 a.m., as confirmed with the assistance of the Waynesville Police Department. If you have any further information, please immediately contact the Jackson County Emergency Communication Center at (828) 586-1911.

Robert John McCracken, WM, 03/24/2000

Grey sweatshirt; Grey sweatpants

Appx. 5’07”; 160-170 pounds

Brown eyes; Dark brown curly hair