Louisiana Trio Arrested in Macon County for Drug Charges

From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office:

“Three people from Louisiana were arrested Monday afternoon on 441 South following a routine traffic stop by Macon deputies.

Approximately one pound of marijuana along with MDMA were seized during the stop along with other drug paraphernalia. Names and Charges are as follows:

Suspect #1

Sarah Helton- $12,000 bond

Felony Possession with intent manufacture sell or deliver marijuana