Louisiana Trio Arrested in Macon County for Drug Charges
From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office:
“Three people from Louisiana were arrested Monday afternoon on 441 South following a routine traffic stop by Macon deputies.
Approximately one pound of marijuana along with MDMA were seized during the stop along with other drug paraphernalia. Names and Charges are as follows:
Suspect #1
Sarah Helton- $12,000 bond
Felony Possession with intent manufacture sell or deliver marijuana
Felony Possession with intent manufacture sell or deliver MDMA
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Suspect #2
Joshua Mounger- $10,000 secured bond
Felony Possession with intent manufacture sell or deliver marijuana
Possession drug paraphernalia
Suspect #3
Dayna Reeve- $2,000 unsecured bond for Possession of marijuana”