Commissioners Hold Discussion on Litter Problem

At this week’s regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, litter was a topic of discussion.

Jerry Anselmo, who lives in Houston Texas, makes regular trips to Macon County to enjoy the rivers and streams, says that the litter problem could be solved by educating people, “I think we need to educate children and adults about the impact of trash. This whole area of the state depends on tourism and we need to really do everything we can to get people like me to travel 900 miles to come see it.”

Another issue that was brought up by Anselmo was enforcing the laws that are on the books about litter, which Sheriff Robert Holland said that the laws are enforced, but there is another problem that many don’t think about, “We do enforce that law, but the problem is that there is a catch-22 to that. If you see somebody littering, you report that and you are a witness. Most of the time, 9 out of 10 people don’t want to take the time to have to come to court. The officer didn’t see that offense, so therefore you have to testify in court that they threw that out. If you’ve ever been involved in the log-jam of the court system, missing several days of work for 5 different court appearances for a litter charge, you’re probably going to give up, therefore the case is dismissed.”

Sheriff Holland added that another major problem in Macon County is illegal dump sites, and how tough they are to police, “We used to, with the inmates, we’ve picked up several hundred thousands of pounds of trash from the roadway. With these illegal dump sites, you have to prove that individual dumped it, even if you go through the trash and find an address, you have to prove that they actually threw that out and have someone who saw them throw it out; otherwise, you can’t prosecute them. The most important thing that you can educate people is that if you sincerely want to do something about litter, and you see somebody do something; if you’re going to take the time to call and report it, be willing to go to court too, because we will write the ticket.”

In Macon County, inmates haven’t been involved in trash pick-up due to budget restraints and a lack of manpower, that hasn’t taken place in the county in the past few years.